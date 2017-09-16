Inter scrape win at Crotone

By Football Italia staff

Inter struggled to threaten Crotone and relied on Samir Handanovic, but won 2-0 with scrappy late goals from Milan Skriniar and Ivan Perisic.

The Nerazzurri celebrated a fourth consecutive victory, the best Serie A start in Luciano Spalletti’s career, and took revenge for last season’s 2-1 defeat at the Stadio Scida.

It was very harsh on the Calabrese club, who dominated for long periods and forced several very difficult Handanovic saves.

Crotone have still not scored this season and that proved their undoing, because in the final minutes Skriniar turned in after a series of charged down attempts.

Perisic then struck when he rode a Marco Davide Faraoni tackle in the box.

