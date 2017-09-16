Nicola: 'Crotone deserved victory'

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola feels Crotone “deserved to win” in their 2-0 defeat to Inter, “but in football scoring goals is a necessary quality.”

The Calabrese club dominated for long periods and had more shots, forcing Samir Handanovic into several saves, but Milan Skriniar and Ivan Perisic got two late scrappy goals.

“I believe in the victory and am satisfied with the performance,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“I saw big steps forward in terms of organisation and effort, in our ability to face off against a side like Inter.”

Crotone have not scored any goals yet this season and it’s becoming an issue.

“I thought we deserved to win and nobody could’ve complained if we had, but in football scoring goals is a necessary quality.

“Inter finished their chances and we did not. We have to accept the verdict on the field, but the performance leaves me satisfied.”

“Of the big teams who are challenging for the Scudetto, I think Inter can have their say. Against Milan we were left down to 10 men straight away, but I feel we passed this test with Inter.”