Juric revamps Genoa for Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Juric admits he’s worried about his status at Geno and is considering new tactical alternatives against Lazio.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Grifone have just one point from three games so far this season and have lost big summer signing Gianluca Lapadula for six weeks.

“I tried Pietro Pellegrini, Andrej Galabinov and other options in attack,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Adel Taarabt as a False 9? Yes, that’s possible too. It’s a pity we can’t train behind closed doors, because everything we try out ends up in the papers.

“Ricardo Centurion and Federico Ricci are a little behind in terms of fitness, but the future is positive.”

President Enrico Preziosi, who is in the process of selling the club, declared that the next two games won’t be decisive for Juric’s employment status.

“When these things happen, it’s only natural to think about it. The team put in some good performances and we only really got half-an-hour wrong against Udinese.

“The President denied I am at risk, but of course, one thinks about it. It’s really disappointing for me, because I have a squad that at this moment isn’t in the best shape, but soon will be very interesting.

“The way out of this current period is with courage. We deserved more points than we currently have. We’ve just got to grit our teeth and push through.”

Lazio are already in remarkable form and fresh from victories over Chievo, Milan and Vitesse.

“This team has everything and are going through an excellent period of form too. They play really good football, have physical strength and at this moment I’d say they are second only to Juventus.

“Ciro Immobile is difficult to stop and we must cut off the service, not allowing him to run into space.”

Juric also had a message for Luca Rigoni and his agent, as the midfielder was dropped when refusing a transfer to Benevento.

“Rigoni was on the list of players for sale, along with Isaac Cofie, yet tomorrow Cofie will start. That’s because over the last few weeks Rigoni has skipped four training sessions for minor pain that last year he never suffered from, while in the other sessions, he only gave 50 per cent.

“I’d say he has to look in the mirror before talking, both him and his agent.”

Genoa squad for Lazio: Perin, Spolli, Gentiletti, Cofie, Centurion, Taarabt, Rossettini, Galabinov, Palladino, Migliore, Rosi, Brlek, Lazovic, Lamanna, Rodriguez, Ricci, Zima, Omeonga, Veloso, Pellegri, Salcedo, Zukanovic, Laxalt