Antonelli out for Milan too

By Football Italia staff

Milan are without Luca Antonelli and Andrea Conti for Sunday’s encounter with Udinese.

It kicks off tomorrow at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Rossoneri were beaten 4-1 by Lazio last week, but got back on track in the Europa League by thrashing Austria Vienna 5-1.

Conti is out for six months after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in training on Friday and underwent surgery this morning.

Antonelli has been left out as a precautionary measure due to a muscular problem in his left thigh.

Milan squad for Udinese: A Donnarumma, G Donnarumma, Storari; Abate, Bonucci, Calabria, Gomez, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata; Biglia, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri, Montolivo; Borini, Cutrone, Kalinic, André Silva, Suso