Milan are without Luca Antonelli and Andrea Conti for Sunday’s encounter with Udinese.
It kicks off tomorrow at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.
The Rossoneri were beaten 4-1 by Lazio last week, but got back on track in the Europa League by thrashing Austria Vienna 5-1.
Conti is out for six months after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in training on Friday and underwent surgery this morning.
Antonelli has been left out as a precautionary measure due to a muscular problem in his left thigh.
Milan squad for Udinese: A Donnarumma, G Donnarumma, Storari; Abate, Bonucci, Calabria, Gomez, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata; Biglia, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri, Montolivo; Borini, Cutrone, Kalinic, André Silva, Suso