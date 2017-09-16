Line-ups: Roma-Verona

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Florenzi makes his first Roma start in almost a year, as Stephan El Shaarawy, Cengiz Under and Lorenzo Pellegrini host troubled Verona.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

Coach Eusebio Di Francesco completely revamps his side after a defeat to Inter and 0-0 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid midweek.

All eyes will be on Florenzi, who has not started a match since first rupturing his ACL on October 27, 2016.

He was on the verge of a comeback when the same ligament was torn again in February 2017, but is finally ready to take to the field.

Also getting their first starts of the season are Pellegrini, El Shaarawy and 20-year-old Turkish talent Cengiz Under.

There were reports Maxime Gonalons would start, but Daniele De Rossi retains his place.

Hellas Verona are already in trouble this season following their promotion from Serie B, scraping one point from three rounds.

Last week they were humiliated 5-0 on home turf by Fiorentina and make this trip without injured Alessio Cerci, Matteo Bianchetti, Mohamed Fares, Franco Zuculini or Felicioli.

Coach Fabio Pecchia completely transforms his attack too, starting Juventus-owned 17-year-old Moise Kean with Mattia Valoti and Romulo.

Roma: Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Pellegrini, De Rossi, Nainggolan; Under, Dzeko, El Shaarawy

Roma bench: Lobont, Skorupski, Jesus, Strootman, Perotti, Shick, Moreno, Gonalons, Defrel, Da Silva, Santos, Castan

Verona: Nicolas; Ferrari Caceres, Heurtaux, Souprayen; Bessa, Buchel, Zuculini; Romulo, Kean, Valoti

Verona bench: Silvestri, Coppola, Laner, Verde, Fossati, Pazzini, Caracciolo, Zaccagni, Lee, Bearzotti