Pioli: 'Chiesa just beginning'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina Coach Stefano Pioli is impressed by Federico Chiesa after the win over Bologna, but “he knows he’s just at the start of his journey.”

The winger scored the opener before German Pezzella’s looping header in a 2-1 victory.

“The result is certainly pleasing. We struggled at the start of this season and must try to give some consistency to our performances and above all results,” Pioli told Mediaset Premium.

“Last week against Verona, we opened up huge spaces straight away, whereas here we needed great determination and spirit to find our way through. Obviously we should’ve been more careful on the goal we conceded.

“Chiesa is a good lad, very young, and fortunately he doesn’t listen much to everything that is said about him. He just focuses on improving every day in training.

“Federico evidently has immense quality, but he can be more consistent during a game, like all his teammates. He knows that he’s just at the start of his journey and there was never a chance he would leave this summer.

“Other players wanted different situations, but we brought in players who are very enthusiastic about Fiorentina and know what it means to wear this jersey.”

With two wins on the bounce, does Pioli believe Fiorentina can get back into Europe?

“I said there are six sides that are clearly stronger than the rest, but we don’t know what will happen. We must be ambitious day by day, game by game, and above all realise that we can be protagonists in every match.

“We are such a young, new and renovated side that it’s difficult to tell where we could end up.”