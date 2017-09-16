Monchi: 'Roma pressure normal'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director of sport Monchi admits “when talking about a big club like Roma, there is pressure” ahead of tonight’s game with Verona.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT)

“Evidently after a bit of a strange week, it is important to get three points and continue finding our place in the standings,” Monchi told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s normal when talking about a big club like Roma that there is pressure, but we must relax and stay focused, because we’re only at the beginning of the season. That is what working in Rome is like and it’s not unusual.

“The Coach has just started work too, he has a lot of faith in the team, as do I. We work together to find the right path for our objectives.”

Alessandro Florenzi makes his comeback from the start almost a year after his ACL injury, while 20-year-old Turkish talent Cengiz Under also starts.

“Cengiz Under is young, arrived two months ago, has an issue with the language, but he’s got character and we hope he’ll have a great game tonight. He can become important for Roma, but we must remember this is his first start.

“Florenzi’s return is the best news we could have. He is an important player for us, a real Romanista, who makes such a big impact in the locker room too.

“We have several options on the wings, today we’re playing Under, while Florenzi and Gregoire Defrel can go there too. The Coach has alternatives to choose from.”