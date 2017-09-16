Chiesa: 'Goal like my Dad scored'

By Football Italia staff

Federico Chiesa concedes the goal he scored for Fiorentina is “very similar to ones my father used to score. That makes me happy.”

The teenager cut inside from the left flank and curled a right-foot finish into the far top corner from the edge of the box for a 2-1 victory over Bologna.

“It was very similar to ones my father used to score and that makes me happy,” the son of Viola legend Enrico Chiesa told Sky Sport Italia.

“Bologna had a great first half, but we remained a team for 95 minutes and deserved this victory. The goal repays me for all the hard work.

“We are improving with every training session, becoming more of a team and we proved that. I am enthusiastic about playing for Fiorentina and am very happy that I stayed.”