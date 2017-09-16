Donadoni: 'Bologna lacked initiative'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni regrets Bologna’s 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina, because they did not make the most of their chances.

The Rossoblu had the better scoring opportunities in the first half and had equalised with Rodrigo Palacio, but were beaten by a German Pezzella header.

“We were a team throughout, playing well defensively, but were not enterprising enough when it came to the counter-attacks,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“It went better in the second half. It’s true Fiorentina had more possession, but they were never really dangerous. We need to be more consistent to make that step up in quality.

“When you play 4-3-3, it’s important to have more initiative and we lacked that today.”

Mattia Destro was dropped in favour of Palacio as a centre-forward and La Trenza replied with a goal and hitting the woodwork late on.

“Palacio sets the example for his movements and his hunger. He is never sated and we should all follow his approach.

“Federico Di Francesco wasn’t the usual attacking force we’re accustomed to seeing, but he wasn’t well this week and probably wouldn’t have played if Ladislav Krejci hadn’t been injured.”