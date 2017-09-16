Roma make short work of Verona

Alessandro Florenzi marked his comeback with a wonderful assist, Edin Dzeko bagged a brace and Patrik Schick made his debut as Roma crushed Verona.

Eusebio Di Francesco got the Giallorossi back on track with a comfortable 3-0 victory at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lorenzo Pellegrini, Cengiz Under and Stephan El Shaarawy made their first starts of the season, but above all it was Florenzi’s full return after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in October 2016 and again in February 2017.

Florenzi made the ideal impact with his assist for Dzeko, who went on to complete a brace, while Radja Nainggolan broke the deadlock under driving rain.

Samuel Souprayen saw red on a dismal night for Verona, who gave precious little resistance once again.

There was also time for Schick to get his Roma debut and he almost scored, stinging the goalkeeper’s gloves.

