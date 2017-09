Gerson-Bruno Peres row at Roma

By Football Italia staff

There was a row between Roma teammates Bruno Peres and Gerson at the final whistle of tonight’s 3-0 win over Verona.

The incident occurred after the Serie A match at the Stadio Olimpico.

Gerson was a substitute, while Bruno Peres remained on the bench throughout.

They pair of Brazilians seemed to be arguing, then a few slaps were thrown before teammates and team manager Morgan De Sanctis separated them.

As Gerson walked away towards the locker room, he threw his shirt to the ground.