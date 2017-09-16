Pecchia: 'Verona identity issue'

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Pecchia admits Hellas Verona have rather lost their identity after promotion to Serie A, following another defeat to Roma.

Hellas looked short on ideas and were fortunate to only lose 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico, a week after they were thrashed 5-0 by Fiorentina.

“We are at the moment halfway between being a team who wants to attack and one that knows it must soak up pressure,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“Today we faced a strong opponent and it’s disappointing, because we had escaped some earlier dangerous situations only to concede on our own move out of defence. At that point, all the difficulties started.

“We’ve got to get into the penalty area and stay in there as long as possible. I am happy with how Moise Kean performed.

“Today some negative tactical and physical situations emerged. It’s a tough run, as we started out against Napoli, held Crotone to a draw and then conceded five against Fiorentina, so it was not easy for a young side to shake that off.

“We must focus on working harder and taking a different approach to this season.”