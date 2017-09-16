Florenzi: 'I rested for 11 months...'

Alessandro Florenzi maintains he has come back “a stronger person” after his double ACL injury. “I just rested for 11 months.”

The versatile home-grown talent ruptured knee ligaments in October 2016 and again in February 2017.

He made his first start in a 3-0 victory over Verona on Saturday evening, providing an assist for Edin Dzeko.

Curiously, this was also two years to the day since he scored that wonder goal from midfield against Barcelona in the Champions League.

“I didn’t think about that goal, my focus was all on Verona, the emotion of coming back in a match situation and trying to do my best for the team,” Florenzi told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia.

“I wanted to make it look as if I just rested for 11 months! I ran a lot today and I’m glad you could tell. It has not been an easy time, as the second injury especially was a heavy blow, but it taught me a lot about sacrifice. It made me a stronger person.

“I want to take this opportunity to send a good luck message to Andrea Conti.”

The Milan defender went under the knife today, as he will be out for six months with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament too.

“My wife and daughter have helped me the most and I can never thank them enough. I can’t wait to get back home now so I can hug them.

“Returning to the Nazionale is an objective, but I can only get there by doing well for Roma. It would make me very proud.”

