Miha: 'Torino wanted Duvan Zapata'

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic confirms Torino would’ve signed Duvan Zapata, who they face with Sampdoria today, if Andrea Belotti had left.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

This is a reunion for Miha, who had time at Samp both as a player and a Coach.

“I have many friends in Genoa and Sampdoria will always be my home,” he said in a Press conference.

“That includes (Samp President) Massimo Ferrero. I remember last year you asked me if I cared more for Ferrero or (Torino President Urbano) Cairo. I tell you, after this summer’s transfer strategy, Cairo has become my best friend.

“Sampdoria sold a lot of players, but they kept many too and in my view they can be the surprise outfit of the Serie A season. They didn’t play last week because their game was rained off and that makes them even fresher.

“We know their strengths and weaknesses. That includes Duvan Zapata and I will confirm that if Belotti had left, we would’ve gone for him as a replacement. He’s got such physical strength and a nose for goal.

“Then there’s Fabio Quagliarella, who is always a danger. I hope he doesn’t do the usual routine of scoring against his ex club.”

The Granata are flying high on seven points from three rounds and are still unbeaten.

“We weren’t particularly sharp against Benevento, but strong teams find a way to win regardless, even with just one move,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“The lads know that won’t always be enough, but it’s a sign of character on our travels. We rarely disappoint on home turf and must be aggressive with a fiery atmosphere pushing us on.

“I won’t deny it’s our ambition to get into Europe, but the statistics show it won’t be easy. Now is the time to work hard and stay quiet, then at the end of the season we’ll tally up the points.

“I am convinced we’ll have a good season if we keep our feet on the ground. Talking about something that isn’t in our wheelhouse would only be damaging.”

Torino have injury concerns to deal with, missing Afriyie Acquah and Joel Obi from midfield, while Mirko Valdifiori is a long way off full fitness.

Torino squad for Sampdoria: Ichazo, Milinkovic-Savic, Sirigu; Ansaldi, Barreca, Bonifazi, Burdisso, De Silvestri, Lyanco, Molinaro, Moretti, N’Koulou; Baselli, Gustafson, Rincon, Valdifiori; Belotti, Boye, Berenguer, Edera, Falque, Ljajic, Niang, Sadiq