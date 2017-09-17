NEWS
Sunday September 17 2017
Benevento plan Napoli 'champagne'
By Football Italia staff

Benevento President Oreste Vigorito said it’d be like “opening a bottle of champagne” if they beat Napoli, but the squad is decimated.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“I am not so much nervous and curious to see what happens not just on the field, but also in the stands and the city,” Vigorito told Il Roma ahead of the first ever top flight edition of this Campania Derby.

“There were fireworks in Naples when we earned promotion into Serie A, so I assume there is a good feeling between the sets of fans. I’d like to see that not wiped out by a simple football match…

“Let nobody hold it against me, but I will admit that stopping Napoli would be very satisfying. It’d be like opening a bottle of champagne rather than a simple spumante.”

It’ll be difficult, as Benevento have lost all three games so far this season and their squad is severely weakened going into this weekend.

Star man Amato Ciciretti is on the treatment table along with striker Pietro Iemmello, Marco D’Alessandro, Andrea Costa and Berat Djimsiti.

Benevento squad for Napoli: Belec, Brignoli, Piscitelli; Venuti, Gyamfi, Letizia, Di Chiara, Lucioni, Antei, Gravillon; Chibsah, Lazaar, Viola, Cataldi, Del Pinto, Memushaj, Kanoutè; Parigini, Lombardi, Puscas, Coda, Armenteros, Brignola

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies