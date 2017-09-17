Benevento plan Napoli 'champagne'

By Football Italia staff

Benevento President Oreste Vigorito said it’d be like “opening a bottle of champagne” if they beat Napoli, but the squad is decimated.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“I am not so much nervous and curious to see what happens not just on the field, but also in the stands and the city,” Vigorito told Il Roma ahead of the first ever top flight edition of this Campania Derby.

“There were fireworks in Naples when we earned promotion into Serie A, so I assume there is a good feeling between the sets of fans. I’d like to see that not wiped out by a simple football match…

“Let nobody hold it against me, but I will admit that stopping Napoli would be very satisfying. It’d be like opening a bottle of champagne rather than a simple spumante.”

It’ll be difficult, as Benevento have lost all three games so far this season and their squad is severely weakened going into this weekend.

Star man Amato Ciciretti is on the treatment table along with striker Pietro Iemmello, Marco D’Alessandro, Andrea Costa and Berat Djimsiti.

Benevento squad for Napoli: Belec, Brignoli, Piscitelli; Venuti, Gyamfi, Letizia, Di Chiara, Lucioni, Antei, Gravillon; Chibsah, Lazaar, Viola, Cataldi, Del Pinto, Memushaj, Kanoutè; Parigini, Lombardi, Puscas, Coda, Armenteros, Brignola