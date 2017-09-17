Giampaolo takes stock of Samp

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo believes the clash with Torino “will give Sampdoria a good idea of where we are at right now.”

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

This will be the Blucerchiati’s first match in three weeks, as after the break for international duty, their home tie with Roma was cancelled due to weather alerts.

“We would’ve preferred to play against Roma, but this break does not compromise anything. I was able to work more in training with Joachim Andersen, Ivan Strinic and Duvan Zapata,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Andersen is a diamond in the rough and reminds me of Milan Skriniar in the early days. We can help him really develop as a defender.

“During the last few weeks, our training sessions have been of a very high level, so I’m left with quite a few choices to make. We won’t change our shape entirely, but I could make certain picks that are suited to the opponent.

“Torino are a solid team who want to build on last season’s excellent results. We have great respect for the Granata, but must also be competitive.

“I think this game will give us a good idea of where we are at right now.”

Goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano and full-back Dodo are still out of action.

Sampdoria squad for Torino: Hutvagner, Puggioni, Tozzo; Andersen, Bereszynski, Ferrari, Murru, Regini, Sala, Silvestre, Strinic; Alvarez, Barreto, Capezzi, Linetty, Praet, Ramírez, Torreira, Verre; Caprari, Kownacki, Quagliarella, Zapata