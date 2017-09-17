Mandorlini back in at Verona?

By Football Italia staff

Reports are already growing of a change of management at Hellas Verona, with Andrea Mandorlini, Massimo Oddo and Francesco Guidolin options.

Hellas were promoted from Serie B in second place behind Spal last summer under Fabio Pecchia, but have made a terrible impact with the top flight.

Beaten 3-1 at home by Napoli is one thing, earning a 0-0 at Crotone another, but the back-to-back defeats to Fiorentina (5-0) and Roma (3-0) showed a complete lack of fight and near-comical defending.

Pecchia is also paying for the tension around his decision to drop Giampaolo Pazzini, who was Capocannoniere in Serie B last term.

The veteran striker has not disguised his irritation at this snub from his Coach.

According to Mediaset Premium, the list of potential replacements includes former Pescara boss Oddo and ex-Udinese and Swansea City tactician Guidolin.

The most intriguing option would be Mandorlini, who already had great success on the Verona bench from 2010 to 2015.

He took fallen giants Hellas from Serie C all the way to the top flight, but was axed after starting the 2015-16 season with just six draws from the opening 14 rounds.

Mandorlini is currently a free agent after his short-lived spell on the Genoa bench last term.