Maran: 'Tired of Chievo compliments'

By Football Italia staff

Chievo Coach Rolando Maran is “tired of receiving compliments when what we want is a victory” against high-flying Atalanta.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Flying Donkeys put up a fight in the opening three rounds, beating Udinese, losing at the last minute to Lazio and eventually capitulating away to Juventus.

“After the last two games, all we got out of it was compliments. I am tired of receiving compliments when what we want is a victory and I hope my players feel the same way,” said Maran in his Press conference.

“At least it confirms the performances have always been there, even if good luck has not.”

Atalanta finished fourth last season and smashed Everton 3-0 in their Europa League debut on Thursday, so are reminiscent of the ‘Chievo dei Miracoli’ that first made an impact in the top flight.

“I saw some of the match against Everton and it just confirmed what I already knew. We have a similar mentality, as we stay in the game and try to play the ball, not just defend and counter.”

Chievo squad for Atalanta: Sorrentino, Seculin, Confente; Jaroszynski, Dainelli, Gamberini, Cesar, Bani, Gobbi, Depaoli, Cacciatore, Tomovic; Rigoni, Garritano, Radovanovic, Gaudino, Castro, Birsa, Hetemaj, Bastien; Stepinski, Leris, Pucciarelli, Pellissier, Inglese