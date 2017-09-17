Burgnich: 'Inter stronger than Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Tarcisio Burgnich maintains Luciano Spalletti’s Inter side “is perhaps even stronger than Juventus and can challenge for the Scudetto.”

The Nerazzurri are currently top of the table with a 100 per cent record after four games and today Juve and Napoli have the opportunity to match them.

“Inter can absolutely win the Scudetto,” former Inter and Italy hero Burgnich told Tuttomercatoweb.

“Spalletti’s side are at the same level as Juventus, perhaps even stronger, and can challenge for the title. It’ll be important for the club to always stick by its Coach this season, helping him through good times and bad.”

Although they won four on the bounce, it was a surprising struggle to get the better of Crotone 2-0 on Saturday.

“In order to win the title, you need to take home the three points even when you’re not that sharp. Inter had to win at Crotone and that’s what they did – that is all that matters.”