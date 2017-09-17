Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s seven Serie A games, including Sassuolo-Juventus, Napoli-Benevento, Milan-Udinese and Genoa-Lazio.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

We begin at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT) at the Mapei Stadium when Juventus try to maintain their 100 per cent Serie A record, but leave the Barcelona nightmare behind them, against Sassuolo.

At 14.00 UK (13.00 GMT), Napoli also hope to catch Inter at the top of the table with four wins out of four as they host Benevento in the first Serie A edition of this Campania Derby.

Milan welcome stuttering Udinese, Torino take on Sampdoria and Spal face off with Cagliari.

At 17.00 UK (16.00 GMT), the focus moves to the Bentegodi, where Chievo aim to throw a spanner in the works for Everton-slayers Atalanta.

And finally, at 19.45 UK (18.45 GMT), Lazio want to build momentum and end their Genoa taboo at Marassi.

Live Blog Serie A Super Sunday