Line-ups: Sassuolo-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have Giorgio Chiellini, Mario Mandzukic and Juan Cuadrado back in the starting XI as they visit Sassuolo without Domenico Berardi.

It kicks off at the Mapei Stadium at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

Max Allegri wants to defend the 100 per cent Serie A record so far this season, but confidence was hit hard by a 3-0 mauling at the hands of Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Benedikt Howedes, Marko Pjaca, Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio and Mattia De Sciglio are still out of action.

Giorgio Chiellini returns following his calf injury, sending Medhi Benatia to the bench, while Cuadrado (who was suspended at Camp Nou) and Mandzukic are also back in the starting XI.

Dybala marks the 100th competitive appearance in a Juventus jersey and has scored in each of the last five Serie A appearances.

Sassuolo have to do without star man Berardi after a nasty cut to his foot left him with stitches, while Cristian Dell’Orco is a long-term absentee.

Matteo Politano fills in with Diego Falcinelli in a new 3-5-2 approach, putting Pol Lirola (on loan from Juventus) and Claud Adjapong on the wings.

It has been a rough start to life after Eusebio Di Francesco, as the Neroverdi have just one point so far this season under new Coach Cristian Bucchi.

That was the opening goalless draw with Genoa, followed by defeats to Torino and Atalanta.

Sassuolo have won only once in the eight matches against Juventus since being promoted to Serie A, losing six. The lone draw was 1-1 here in October 2014.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Letschert, Cannavaro, Acerbi; Lirola, Mazzitelli, Magnanelli, Sensi, Adjapong; Politano, Falcinelli

Sassuolo bench: Pegolo, Missiroli, Biondini, Matri, Peluso, Scamacca, Gazzola, Goldaniga, Rogerio, Cassata, Duncan, Ragusa

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Barzagli, Benatia, Asamoah, Bentancur, Sturaro, Douglas Costa, Bernardeschi