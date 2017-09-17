Dybala: 'Chance to forget Barca'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala said Juventus “have the chance to forget what happened” against Barcelona by beating Sassuolo.

It kicks off at the Mapei Stadium at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

This is the first match since their 3-0 Champions League hammering at the hands of Barcelona in Camp Nou.

“We have the chance to forget what happened and this is a big test,” La Joya told Mediaset Premium.

“We never underestimate any opponent and no competition. Every side is to be faced the same way and with the same attitude.”

It is Dybala’s 100th competitive appearance in a Bianconeri jersey and he is currently on 49 goals.

“Reaching 100 games with Juventus is a wonderful target for me and I hope to score so I can help my team win.”