Sensi: 'Entertaining Sassuolo'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Sensi and Sassuolo “aim to entertain” the fans as they host Juventus at the Mapei Stadium.

It kicks off at the Mapei Stadium at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“I expect a game with many scoring opportunities, a lot of people in the stands and we certainly aim to entertain them with a great match against Juventus,” Sensi told JTV.

“I think any duel against the Juve midfielders will be fascinating for me, because it’s my first real game against players of this calibre. I will try to give my best.”