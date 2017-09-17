Marotta: 'Final maximum for Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta suggested simply reaching the Champions League Final is “the maximum target a club like ours can aim for.”

The Bianconeri visit Sassuolo in Serie A at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT).

This is the first match since the 3-0 Champions League defeat at the hands of Barcelona at Camp Nou.

“Issues are probably both tactical and psychological. It was clearly not a perfect performance. We were more than decent in the first half, then below par in the second, but one must also take into account the quality of the opponent,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

Mattia De Sciglio has been ruled out by an ankle injury and tomorrow will have tests for micro-fractures, which makes it particularly awkward with Stephan Lichtsteiner off the Champions League squad.

“We don’t have a player who was important for the number of games we were going to face, but we have a large squad and eclectic players who can adapt to that role.

“Another player, Benedikt Howedes, was also injured against Barcelona and has played at full-back many times. So the decision to leave Lichtsteiner out was made by everyone. The Coach discusses his ideas with the club, so this situation is only notable now because of an unexpected setback to De Sciglio.

“That is all part of the imponderable and unpredictable elements that make football so fascinating.”

Considering his poor performances in big European games, Marotta was asked if Juventus were happy they had paid €90m for Gonzalo Higuain.

“If you look at last season, I think we achieved everything possible. We won the Scudetto, Coppa Italia and reached the Champions League Final, which is the maximum target a club like ours can aim for. We lost to Real Madrid, who are clearly better-equipped to win the trophy.

“Higuain showed that he is not only a great hitman, but also important working with the rest of the team, so we’d absolutely complete this transfer again.”

Finally, there is the issue of President Andrea Agnelli’s trial for his rapport with the ultras and ticketing irregularities, for which the FIGC prosecutor requested a two-and-a-half-year ban plus two games behind closed doors for the team.

“I think it’s more of a hopeful and emotional request from the prosecutor and has no real basis in the evidence, so we are perfectly calm and await the verdict.”