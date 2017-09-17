NEWS
Sunday September 17 2017
Emre Mor agent on 'truth'
By Football Italia staff

Emre Mor’s agent sent a message to Inter directors. “Soon the Italian media will know the truth and let this” be a lesson.

The winger left Borussia Dortmund for Celta Vigo in the final days of the transfer session, but had been very close to joining Roma and then Inter.

It was never clarified why the deals fell through, but the Turkey international eventually signed for Celta Vigo.

“Soon the Italian media will know the truth and let this lesson teach clubs not to play with football careers! To be continued…….!” Wrote his agent Muzzi Ozcan on Twitter.

