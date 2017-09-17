Former Inter boss Bersellini dies

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter Coach Eugenio Bersellini has died at the age of 81, it has been announced.

Bersellini spent five seasons at the helm of the San Siro club, leading the Nerazzurri to two Coppa Italia titles and the 1980 Scudetto during the course of his reign. It was the twelfth in the club’s history.

Having called time on his playing career with Lecce in 1968, he began his coaching career the following year at the same club.

As well as Inter, Bersellini also went on to have spells in charge of Sampdoria, Torino, Fiorentina and Bologna.

He led the Blucerchiati to the 1985 Coppa Italia and coached a host of other lower league Italian clubs before moving to work in Libya around the turn of the millennium.

There, he led Al-Ittihad to the Libyan domestic title before ending his career back in Italy just over a decade ago.

“FC Internazionale mourns the loss of Eugenio Bersellini who led the club for five seasons between 1977 and 1982, winning the Coppa Italia twice and the Scudetto in the 1979-80 season,” an Inter statement reads.

“His family are in the thoughts of the club and Nerazzurri fans at this difficult time.”