Hat-trick hero Dybala ‘happy’

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala expressed his satisfaction after scoring a hat-trick in Juventus’ 3-1 win over Sassuolo.

It was a landmark game for the Argentine in many ways as he netted his second treble of the season in his 100th match for the Old Lady.

The victory helped Max Allegri’s team put the disappointment of the midweek Champions League defeat to Barcelona behind them and, speaking post-match, the playmaker insisted Juve are continuing to reach high levels.

“I am very happy. I wanted to score one and three came along,” Dybala commented.

“The team continues to win and reach high levels.

“I hope to continue like that with the number 10 shirt. The team gives me confidence and I also compliment the Coach, who gives me the freedom to play where I want.

“The team is playing well. Making it 2-0 did us good and we then closed out the match well.

“We need to keep winning in order to get the best out of the team and move forward.”