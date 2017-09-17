Insigne: ‘We can make it up’

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne views Napoli’s derby with Benevento as a chance to put right the wrongs of mid-week.

The Partenopei fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat away to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in the first matchday of the Champions League.

However, Maurizio Sarri’s team boast a 100 per cent domestic record so far this season and the Italy forward is looking to continue that.

“The advantage of playing every three days is that we can immediately make up for any slip-ups,” Insigne told Sky Sport Italia.

“Today we will give our all to get the victory.”

Meanwhile, Benevento right-back Gaetano Letizia insists his side are determined to claim their first Serie A points of the campaign by causing a surprise in their first ever top-flight derby.

“Every match is the right one to prove what we can do,” the defender commented.

“This team is hungry and determined, we want to show that we belong in Serie A.”