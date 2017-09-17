Allegri critical despite Juve win

By Football Italia staff

Juventus boss Max Allegri was critical of his side’s game management despite beating Sassuolo 3-1.

Two goals by Paulo Dybala put the Old Lady 2-0 up against the Neroverdi, but they quickly allowed their opponents a way back into the match.

Although Argentine Dybala then completed his hat-trick to give the Serie A champions an ultimately comfortable win, Allegri still believes his team can improve.

“Even when we were 2-0 up today, we lost a little concentration,” the former Milan boss explained. “We shouldn’t have conceded.

“It is down to our reading of moments in the match. After 35 minutes of doing well, you shouldn’t stretch yourself, you should wait and take the match by your hands.

“We need to work on that, but let’s congratulate the boys as well.”

Allegri added that despite talisman Dybala having scored two hat-tricks already this season, the playmaker still has much room for improvement.

“He is improving in all aspects of the game. He is very young and has much room for improvement.

“When we go ahead he needs to keep playing with just two touches. When he plays like that he is unstoppable.”

Dybala’s compatriot Gonzalo Higuain is currently finding goals harder to come by, but his Coach is convinced a return to form is just around the corner.

“There’s no problem with Higuain. It’s something that can happen over the course of a season.

“He should remain calm because he has always scored goals and will continue to do so.

“He has done some good things. We are playing every three days and I need everybody.

“He is improving his physical condition, like the rest of the team.

“We have lots of games and at times he will be out, like can happen to Dybala, Cuadrado and others.”