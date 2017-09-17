‘Dybala 10 hours ahead’

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo’s Matteo Politano says Juventus’ Paulo Dybala sees the game ‘ten hours ahead of everyone else.’

The Argentine playmaker scored a stunning hat-trick in this afternoon’s Serie A match between the teams, won 3-1 by the Old Lady.

And Politano, who also got on the scoresheet, admitted he was struck by the Juve man’s quality.

“Today Dybala again showed that he is a great footballer,” forward Politano said post-match.

“When you come up against players like him, it is hard to win points.

“His movements were what hit me, he sees the game 10 hours before all of us!”

Sassuolo have just one point from their opening four matches of the season, but Politano is confident his side will turn things around.

“We are becoming a good team and we are still at the start.

“Fortunately we are playing again on Wednesday and we will go to Cagliarito win.

“We need to work and we hope we can do what the boss is asking as soon as possible.”