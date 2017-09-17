Bucchi: ‘Change needs time’

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo Coach Cristian Bucchi says it will take time for his side to adapt following Eusebio Di Francesco’s departure.

The Neroverdi enjoyed unprecedented success under the now-Roma boss, who left after five seasons to take over at the Stadio Olimpico.

During Di Francesco’s tenure, Sassuolo reached Serie A for the first time and achieved Europa League qualification but they are struggling early on this season.

And speaking after today’s 3-1 defeat to champions Juventus, new man at the helm Bucchi says his side need to work hard to turn things around.

“A cycle has ended with Di Francesco’s goodbye,” Bucchi explained

“Five years of history are there and nobody will touch that.

“We need to start again and I am trying to get the best out of my players.

“Change needs time. A little bit of luck wouldn’t do us any harm either, and a lot of work.”