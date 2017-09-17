‘Pjaca would have made CL difference’

By Football Italia staff

Marko Pjaca’s agent believes his client would have made the difference in Juventus’ Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Despite equalising through Mario Mandzukic’s spectacular strike, the Old Lady were eventually beaten 4-1 by Zinedine Zidane’s side in Cardiff.

However, Marko Naletelic reckons Croatian Pjaca could have helped Juve stage a comeback had he been fit to take a place on the bench.

“I see the team as very good, especially for what they did in the transfer market,” the agent said of the Serie A champions.

“As I often say, Juve really missed him [Pjaca] in Cardiff. The boss was a little defensive with his line-up, often that can cost you and you lose the match.

“With Marko, however, he would have put him on in the second half and he definitely would have managed to help his teammates to equalise.

“In the Champions League, a team with a shortage of attacking options needs a miracle to get to where they got.”

Pjaca is still on the sidelines after sustaining knee ligament damage back in March, but Naletelic added that his client’s recovery is going well.

“Marko’s recovery is going as well as possible, everything is under control.

“His knee is fine but I still don’t know when he will be back on the pitch.

“The worst period is behind him, mentally he is getting better and he is very motivated to train with the first team.

“Obviously he wants to play again as soon as possible, but he needs to be at 100 per cent.”

The agent firmly believes that there is much more to come from the 22-year-old, signed from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2016.

“When he comes back, his progression will be even better. I am sure that he will be the best reinforcement Juventus could have.

“The real Marko Pjaca still hasn’t been seen due to two injuries which have put him out.”