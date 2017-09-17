‘We’ll see the real Bonucci’

By Football Italia staff

Alessio Tacchinardi believes Leonardo Bonucci’s true level will be revealed at Milan this season.

The Rossoneri captain moved to the San Siro during the summer from Juventus, where he had spent the previous seven years.

And Old Lady legend Tacchinardi thinks that if the defender’s performances drop off for Vincenzo Montella’s side, it will act as proof that his former Juventus teammates made him look better than he actually is.

“He is a great player, but I want to see the real value of Bonucci this season,” Tacchinardi said on Italian television.

“At the end of the season, we will see whether he really is strong or whether it was the quality of Juventus which raised his value.”

Bonucci has helped Milan win three of their four Serie A matches so far this season.