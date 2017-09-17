Strakosha: ‘Lazio are ready’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha insists tiredness will not be an issue in his side’s match at Genoa this evening.

The Biancocelesti face the Griffone at Marassi just three days after opening their Europa League campaign against Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands.

However, the Albanian goalkeeper believes the Rome club have the strength in depth to be able to cope with the demands of playing three matches in a week.

“You win trophies by building from the defence but for us it is important to win today,” Strakosha said ahead of tonight’s kick-off.

“We have many quality players, a lot of them have rested and we are ready for this match.

“Genoa are very good up front. We already had a lot of self-belief, we are always ourselves and focused on doing as well as we can in every game.”