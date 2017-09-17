VAR decisive for Chievo-Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

VAR was the star at the Bentegodi, as Atalanta had a goal and a penalty revoked with the technology, but a late equaliser given to them against Chievo.

Gian Piero Gasperini was not happy in the first half when his team was awarded a spot-kick at the Bentegodi, only for the decision to be reversed because Andrea Petagna had the ball out of play in the build-up.

Josip Ilicic then had the ball in the back of the net, but again VAR officials confirmed he was offside.

Samuel Bastien drilled in a ferocious solo effort to give Chievo the lead, but in the final minutes the new technology was again used to award Atalanta a penalty for a foul on Riccardo Orsolini.

Papu Gomez converted and gave the Orobici a well-deserved point.

