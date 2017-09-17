NEWS
Sunday September 17 2017
VAR decisive for Chievo-Atalanta
By Football Italia staff

VAR was the star at the Bentegodi, as Atalanta had a goal and a penalty revoked with the technology, but a late equaliser given to them against Chievo.

Gian Piero Gasperini was not happy in the first half when his team was awarded a spot-kick at the Bentegodi, only for the decision to be reversed because Andrea Petagna had the ball out of play in the build-up.

Josip Ilicic then had the ball in the back of the net, but again VAR officials confirmed he was offside.

Samuel Bastien drilled in a ferocious solo effort to give Chievo the lead, but in the final minutes the new technology was again used to award Atalanta a penalty for a foul on Riccardo Orsolini.

Papu Gomez converted and gave the Orobici a well-deserved point.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s games unfolded on the LIVEBLOG.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies