Line-ups: Genoa-Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Lazio want to keep the momentum going with on-form Ciro Immobile, but Genoa completely revamp their attack.

It kicks off at Marassi at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

Simone Inzaghi’s men are on fire at the moment, putting together three consecutive victories between domestic and Europa League football, including a 4-1 over Milan.

Immobile netted a hat-trick in that match and is one of the form strikers in Italy right now.

Felipe Anderson, Luis Nani and Wallace are injured, while Marco Parolo sits out a ban, so Alessandro Murgia gets another start in midfield with Lucas Leiva and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

An all-time club record is within Inzaghi’s sights, as this could be the first Lazio side since the Scudetto-winning 1999-2000 campaign to go unbeaten in the opening four rounds.

If Lazio are unbeaten this season, then Genoa are still looking for their first victory and Coach Ivan Juric is under immense pressure.

He has a decimated squad tonight, because Goran Pandev, Gianluca Lapadula, Armando Izzo, Biraschi, Luca Rigoni and Armando Izzo are unavailable.

Andrea Bertolacci is suspended and therefore cannot face his brother-in-law, Lazio midfielder Murgia.

Juric said he was considering Taarabt as a False 9 and does indeed go for this unusual tactic, flanked by Federico Ricci and controversial Ricardo Centurion.

His career has certainly been troubled, dogged by brawls, accusations of attacking his girlfriend and a failed transfer to Boca Juniors.

Genoa: Perin; Spolli, Rossettini, Zukanovic; Rosi, Veloso, Cofie, Laxalt; Centurion, Taarabt, Ricci

Genoa bench: Lamanna, Zima, Gentiletti, Lazovic, Omeonga, Brlek, Migliore, Rodriguez, Salcedo, Pellegri, Palladino, Galabinov

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Radu; Basta, Murgia, Leiva, Lulic; Luis Alberto, Milinkovic-Savic; Immobile

Lazio bench: Vargic, Guerrieri, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Marusic, Lukaku, Crecco, Di Gennaro, Palombi, Caicedo

Ref: Orsato