Ricci: ‘Genoa need to be perfect’

By Football Italia staff

Federico Ricci believes Genoa will have to produce a ‘perfect’ performance in order to beat Lazio.

The two teams face off in tonight’s Serie A match with the Griffone having taken just one point from their opening three games of the season.

Their opponents, by contrast, have taken seven from a possible nine and also won in their Europa League opener against Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday.

Speaking prior to kick-off, forward Ricci stressed the need for the Rossoblu to remain focused if they are to upset the odds.

“We need to be focused and fight for every ball if we are to get a great result,” Ricci said upon arrival at the Luigi Ferraris.

“Lazio are very strong. We will need to play a perfect match in order to win.”