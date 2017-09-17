Gasp: 'Survived Everton hangover'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini admits he was worried how Atalanta would do against Chievo after the “hangover of Everton.”

The Orobici won 3-0 in their maiden Europa League match on Thursday evening and were held to a 1-1 draw at the Bentegodi in Serie A today.

“It was not easy against a Chievo side that had to make up for a defeat. It would already have been difficult, let alone two days after Thursday’s remarkable evening,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“I have to say, the lads did a great job and threatened to win it at the end. We had the better of the game in the first half, went behind at the dawn of the second half, but with the right mentality we got it back on track.

“Having a packed schedule might take away some physical energy, but we can make up for it with hunger. I don’t think it’s a physical issue so much as a psychological one. I think three days to recover is more than sufficient. This was what I feared the most, as I felt not entirely focused after the hangover of Everton, but the important thing is to always have this desire and enthusiasm.

“I am satisfied with the point, because by that stage it looked difficult to get it back on level terms. If we look over the 90 minutes, we deserved more.”

Gasp was informed that today Everton lost 4-0 to Manchester United in the Premier League.

"We tired them out!"

VAR had a decisive role this evening, as Atalanta saw one penalty awarded and then revoked, a goal disallowed and eventually the equalising spot-kick given via technology.

“We need to get used to VAR, as it takes away a little from the celebration when you have to wait and see if there’s a signal. When we scored the goal, we were already in midfield ready to resume play when we found out it had been disallowed.

“Obviously, the system needs to be tweaked and made to work smoother, but we’re all in the same situation.”