Maran 'disappointed' by draw

By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran was “disappointed” with Chievo’s draw against Atalanta, as “we should’ve resisted for the last six minutes.”

Samuel Bastien had given them the advantage with a fierce strike, but Papu Gomez converted a late spot-kick for the 1-1 result at the Bentegodi.

“We should’ve resisted for the last six minutes, but Atalanta are a great side and they made us run so hard throughout that we eventually struggled,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“When you have the chances to go 2-0 up and were leading until the final six minutes, it is disappointing to only get one point.”

Chievo have one point from their last three rounds, but the fixture list has not helped Maran.

“Games against Juventus and Lazio were very tough, but the performances were good and we had the courage to go forward and attack. Right now Atalanta have such enthusiasm that they can pin anyone back.

“It’s just disappointing that in the circumstances we were unable to take the win home. We also conceded a late goal against Lazio.”