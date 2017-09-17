Dias: ‘Viola best solution’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina’s Gil Dias is delighted to be at a ‘great club’ and hopes to do enough to earn a permanent deal.

The Portuguese is currently in Florence on a season-long loan deal from Monaco, but the Viola have the option to sign him outright.

Speaking to O Jogo, the 20-year-old stressed his desire to work hard during his time under Stefano Pioli.

“I didn’t hesitate in accepting the Viola, I am at a great club,” Dias began.

“The best solution for me and Monaco was to go and play.

“Freitas [sporting director] helps me. I want to do my best and work, then it will be Fiorentina who decide on my future.”

Dias added that he views Italian football as ‘physical and defensive’ and discussed the favourites for the Scudetto this season.

“If they exercise the option to buy it would show they value me. In Italythe football is physical and defensive.

“The whole team has to help defend.

“For the Scudetto, Juve are favourites but there is also Roma, Napoli, Milan and Inter. Lazio are strong too.

“We are taking one game at a time.”