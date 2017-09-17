Gomez: ‘A good point’

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta’s Alejandro Gomez believes his team did well to secure a 1-1 draw at Chievo.

The Argentine forward came off the bench to score a late equaliser for La Dea from the penalty spot.

“It was quite a balanced game. Both teams had chances to score,” Gomez said of the Serie A contest at the Bentegodi.

“We had a few more chances in the second half, but a point is fine because it’s always hard against Chievo.”

Gomez added that, with his team competing in the Europa League this season, his side will have to get used to the demands of playing three times a week.

“The team isn’t used to playing three games a week, but we have a good squad. We have got ourselves a good point.”

The forward then denied being annoyed at being left on the bench for the first half of this evening’s match.

“Am I angry? No, it’s clear that you want to play all the time, but I will play next time.”