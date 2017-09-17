Tare hails future of Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Lazio director Igli Tare praised Luis Alberto and Alessandro Murgia, while confident Stefan de Vrij will renew his contract.

The Biancocelesti aim to continue their unbeaten record with a trip to Genoa, follow all the action as it happens on the Liveblog.

“The Serie A table is tight, so we must have the same mentality and hunger we’ve had so far,” the director of sport told Mediaset Premium.

“We are facing a wounded opponent that is desperate for points, but Lazio want a result too.”

While some stars have left this summer, Tare has faith in their younger elements to emerge.

“We did expect Luis Alberto to have a strong reaction this season and the credit goes both to him and his Coach. He was erroneously painted as the heir to Antonio Candreva, but in my view he’s better as a support striker. He has a lot to give and we’re happy to have him with us.

“A player who is important for the future of Lazio and Italy is Murgia. I see in him the strength, determination and humility that can make him a great player. We accompanied him through the youth academy and know he deserves this moment of success.

“We are also optimistic on De Vrij’s renewal. I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but we have a very good rapport with him and his entourage, so I think at the end of the day common sense will win out.

“Lucas Biglia and Keita Balde Diao gave a lot to Lazio and we acknowledge that, but this team has the quality to carry on without them.

“We are only at the beginning of a long season, we are humble and fight like soldiers to take down the generals.”