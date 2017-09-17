NEWS
Sunday September 17 2017
Lazio scrape Marassi thriller
By Football Italia staff

Lazio were made to work very hard indeed to beat Genoa 3-2 at Marassi, as Ciro Immobile replied to a brace from 16-year-old Pietro Pellegri.

This is now the Aquile’s best start to a season since 1999-2000, when they went on to win the Scudetto under Sven-Goran Eriksson.

It was a real slog in Liguria, although Bastos bundled a rebound over the like in the opening minutes.

The game went wild after the break, as Pellegri came off the bench and scored an equaliser when pouncing on a lucky deflection.

Immobile confirmed his scintillating form by restoring the advantage on a Jordan Lukaku pull-back, but Pellegri drew the Grifone level yet again.

Thomas Strakosha performed a desperate save on Ervin Zukanovic’s header and moments later Santiago Gentiletti’s horrible square pass was read by Immobile, who dinked it over the on-rushing Mattia Perin.

Lazio continue to march on in Serie A, the Europa League and Italian Super Cup, with 3-2 becoming a recurring scoreline.

