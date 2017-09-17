Inzaghi: 'Immobile an honour'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi said it is “an honour” to work with Ciro Immobile, but Lazio have to be more clinical after a 3-2 victory at Genoa.

“We had a pretty first half, but I warned my team at the break that they weren’t turning that possession into goals and in fact we left it open for them to equalise. We should’ve been at least 2-0 up, we had 18 shots to three,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Fortunately Thomas Strakosha made that great save, as we lost Ervin Zukanovic on a corner, and it went well in the end. We deserved the victory.”

Once again, Inzaghi made the difference with his substitutes, as Jordan Lukaku and Adam Marusic were decisive.

“I have a lot of choice on the flanks, so I won’t deny Marusic, Lukaku and Patric can always be relied upon to shake things up. Tonight Marusic, Lukaku and Felipe Caicedo made a big impact and it’s very, very important for us to have those options.”

Immobile is on fire at the moment with six goals and one assist in four Serie A games.

“We’re really happy with Ciro, he’s a champion and has really got us accustomed to the good life with him. Ciro is wonderful, as in just a few months he earned his status as a leader with his attitude on the field and above all the way he acts in training and in the locker room. It’s an honour to work with him.”

There is a midweek round coming up and Lazio will host top of the table Napoli on Wednesday.

“We know the level in Serie A has increased this season, our competitors have reinforced and we know it’ll be more difficult for us because we’re in the Europa League as well. It’ll be a pleasure to have those extra games, as we fought hard to get this opportunity. “It will undoubtedly be very tough against Napoli. We know what we’re going into. I thought we played well at the San Paolo last season, whereas at the Olimpico we were exhausted after the Coppa Italia semi-final and missing some big players.

“We’ve got to come back to Rome tonight, try to recover our energy and pick the right XI to trouble what is the best side in Italy right now along with Juventus.”