Hamsik relieved after derby win

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik admits Napoli “had to bounce back” after their 6-0 thrashing of Benevento in Sunday’s Campanian derby.

Napoli lost 2-1 to Shakhtar in the Champions League midweek but made a timely return to form, with Hamsik completing 90 minutes for the first time this season against Benevento.

“We showed our strength,” he told the Partenopei’s official website.

“After our defeat to Shakhtar, we had to bounce back with a win and we did.”