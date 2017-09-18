Seedorf: Pellegri patience, my return…

By Football Italia staff

Clarence Seedorf insists Pietro Pellegri must be allowed to grow “in peace” and reveals a return to Italy is being “worked on”.

Pellegri scored twice in Genoa’s 3-2 defeat to Lazio on Sunday, despite being just 16 years of age, but Seedorf demanded caution over the attacker’s development, even if Italian football was “very lucky” to have him.

“I think Italian football’s very lucky to have found a talent like him, but for his sake, I ask people not compare him with this or that player. You must let him grow in peace,” he told Calciomercato.com.

“I saw a good Lazio and Genoa a bit too deep, looking to counterattack, in the first half.

“In the second half, Genoa became more proactive going forward and were able to press more than Lazio.

“The draw would’ve been great for Genoa’s morale, but unfortunately an individual mistake cost them the game.

“However, I saw a team that had spirit and willingness. They only need a bit more conviction. They have to keep believing in their collective work.”

The Dutchman spent the majority of his playing career in Italy with Sampdoria, Inter and – most memorably – Milan, but he has been away from Serie A since being sacked as Coach of the Rossoneri three years ago.

“Return to Italy? I’d really like to, we’re working on it but there’s nothing concrete at the moment. We’ll see what happens,” he concluded.