Benevento stick with Baroni?

By Football Italia staff

Benevento will reportedly stick with Coach Marco Baroni, despite their poor start to the season.

According to CalcioNews24, Benevento’s President and sporting director discussed a change at the helm after their 6-0 defeat to Napoli on Sunday.

However, the website assures Baroni survived the meeting as he retains “the faith of the club” and “will not be sacked for now”.

Nonetheless, the Stregoni remain the only Serie A team not to have picked up a point yet as they sit rock bottom after four games.