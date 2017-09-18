NEWS
Monday September 18 2017
Della Valles break Viola silence
By Football Italia staff

The Della Valle family has broken its silence on Fiorentina after four months. “We’re getting the vultures out of the way…”

The Della Valles announced they would take a backseat at the end of last season, prior to putting Fiorentina up for sale, but two straight wins have gone some way towards rekindling the enthusiasm at the Artemio Franchi.

“Fiorentina? We’re getting the vultures out of the way and working closely with the real ‘fiorentini’ and fans, like my brother and I have wanted,” owner Diego said at a footwear exhibition in Milan, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I shouldn’t talk about Fiorentina because each of us in the family are carrying out our roles, while the President is my brother Andrea.

“Anyway, let’s allow the team to work, we’ll talk again soon.”

