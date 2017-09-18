Nainggolan: Why I stayed at Roma…

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan insists “I had no reason” to leave Roma over the summer and that the Giallorossi can satisfy his ambitions of silverware.

Nainggolan had been heavily linked with a move away from Roma, but the midfielder stayed loyal to the Giallorossi as he extended his contract until 2021.

“Something special needed? The only difference comes from the different characteristics of the players,” he told Il Romanista.

“Take Defrel, he’s an attacker who’s adapting to playing out wide by sacrificing himself a lot, also defensively.

“Or there’s Alisson, who played every six games last season but is always playing now. It’s a settling-in period for us, but we’re all on the same boat.

“The Coach wants to play good football and we’re with him. We only lacked the result against Inter.

“If we’d won 3-1 and taken our chances, no-one would’ve raised the issue of playing style, but this is football.

“We played worse at Atalanta yet still won and everyone praised us. We played better against Inter and lost, and all the doubts came out.

“My objective? I want to do better than last year, that’s clear. If I stayed at Roma, it’s because I want to win with this team, this shirt, this club.

“It’d be an indescribable emotion [to win something with Roma], and I hope sooner or later we can celebrate something.

“Why did I choose to stay at Roma? I had many important offers, but for me it’s important to have the right lifestyle with the people I love.

“I’m happy where I am and I had no reason to change teams. It’s not just a matter of feeling good at Roma, it’s also because of all the affection. There’s nothing more beautiful.

“The other day, before the match against Atletico, Carrasco asked me why I stayed here.

“It’s because I have everything here, I told him. The club want to grow, I want to win and Roma are a club with great traditions.

“We’re the capital of Italy, it can’t be that we’ve gone so long without winning something, but I’m sure it’ll happen soon.

“Tempted by Spalletti at Inter? He’s certainly a great Coach, I can’t deny it

“With him, I found myself in a good place, and having scored so much, it’s natural that my performances struck everyone, but I made my choice and I’m attached to this city now.

“Do I feel like an idol? No, I feel respected. When you give so much, you get so much back.”