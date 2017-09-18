‘Inter & Spalletti the perfect fit’

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter goalkeeper Walter Zenga believes the club and Luciano Spalletti are proving to be the perfect fit.

Spalletti has led Inter to four straight wins since the start of the season, and Zenga feels the Nerazzurri backed the Coach sufficiently over the summer to bring the best out of him.

“Inter must always be in the Champions League,” the ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers boss told Radio Anch’io Sport.

“When several of the players change, the ones that stay behind have no excuses. Spalletti has made changes to the areas of the pitch that the Nerazzurri struggled last season.

“I like how Inter have started the season. Last season was a one-off, but the club have done well because they signed the right players for Spalletti’s system.

“Last season was an ugly one as Inter didn’t qualify for Europe, but top players like Borja Valero have been signed, the team look well-drilled and they’re also winning without playing very well.

“Spalletti? It doesn’t matter if you’re the first, second or third choice. Even when I went to Samp, I wasn’t their first choice.

“When a club are looking for a Coach, they weigh up various names and decide on the bases of talks and availability.

“The Sabatini-Spalletti pairing was perfect. Spalletti the right man? Aside from Allegri, Spalletti did very well last season, alongside Inzaghi and Sarri.

“My favourites for the Scudetto remain Napoli, who are a stratospheric team this season.

“Still, Inter have what it takes to get into the top four. The smaller teams? Crotone created chances against Inter, but Spal aren’t doing well.

“Cagliari are doing fine. They are three teams that play an interesting brand of football.

“My future? I was standing still until June. Now it’s time to come back and do something important.”